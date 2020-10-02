ROCK Property Group Celebrates 15th Year in Business

Buying houses in Austin/Round Rock fast for cash” — Walter Rock

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An industry leader in buying houses in the Austin/Round Rock area has reached a new milestone.

According to the Small Business Association (SBA), more than 50 percent of businesses fail within the first fifteen years of opening, but thanks to hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellent customer service, ROCK Property Group is celebrating its fifteenth year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past fifteen years,” said Walter Rock, owner and spokesperson for ROCK Property Group said.

ROCK Property Group specializes in buying houses in Austin/Round Rock fast for cash.“

We know that being able to sell a house fast isn’t always easy to do, and can often be very stressful,” Rock said, before adding, “ROCK Property Group has turned this process into a simple way to sell your house fast.”

The process is simple and only takes four quick and easy steps.

• Step one: Contact ROCK Property Group.

• Step two: Receive an immediate response.

• Step three: Receive a cash offer within 24 hours.

• Step four: Agree to the terms.

Rock went on to point out that it doesn’t matter what type of situation the customer is dealing with, ROCK Property Group has helped people in all situations, including but not limited to: Vacant Houses; Damaged Houses; Inheritance; Divorce; Foreclosure; Relocation; Needs Repairs; Fresh Start.

“All you have to do is leave us your information and property information, and we will be in touch with you very quickly,” Rock stressed. “We will do an evaluation of your home and give you a fair cash offer. If you accept the offer, we will take care of everything from start to finish, including all of the paperwork, covering all costs and let you pick a closing date of your choice.”

For more information, please visit https://rockpropertygroup.com.

About ROCK Property Group

Selling your home has never been made simpler. We buy houses fast in Austin/Round Rock for cash. There are literally only a few steps you have to take until you have your home sold and the burden of selling gone.