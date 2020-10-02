IASA Global to Take Stewardship of Architecture & Governance Magazine
IASA Global, the world’s leading professional association for Technology Architects, has taken stewardship of Architecture & Governance Magazine.
Architecture and Governance Magazine has a long and rich history of providing leadership and extremely high quality, curated content in the field of Enterprise and IT Architecture.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA Global, the world’s leading professional association for Technology Architects, today announced that it has taken stewardship of Architecture & Governance Magazine (A&G). The publication was previous sponsored by Planview, following the company’s acquisition of A&G sponsor Troux Technologies in 2015.
— Paul Preiss, CEO of IASA Global
“Companies all over the world are now trying to emerge from the global crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, this crisis expedited digital transformation strategies and they are realizing more and more the power of architecture driven digital advantage,” said Paul Preiss, CEO at IASA Global. “Architecture and Governance Magazine has a long and rich history of providing leadership and extremely high quality, curated content in the field of Enterprise and IT Architecture. With IASA Global, A&G will continue to focus on enterprise architecture and governance, but will also push toward more innovative goals relating to Digital Advantage through architecture.”
Leading industry analyst George Paras, editor in chief of A&G, and long-time managing editor and journalist Holt Hackney together developed Architecture & Governance Magazine from a small publication to one with thousands of subscribers and hundreds of thought-provoking articles. The publication was originally sponsored by Troux, which was acquired by Planview in 2015.
“Under the stewardship of IASA Global, we believe that A&G can become an even greater resource for all enterprise and technology architects globally,” said Cameron van Orman, Chief Marketing Officer at Planview. “We’re confident that Iasa will deliver even greater success and strong content for A&G and its readers over the coming months and years."
The publication covers the expanding field of enterprise architecture, application portfolio management, digital transformation, and governance. IASA Global plans to leverage their global network to bring even more great material to A&G, expanding the reach and content to include many new topics of interest to individuals and organizations around the world. In addition, themes in technology, integration and modern software composition will also be addressed including AI, IoT, APIs, Microservices Cloud Platforms and more.
“There are lots of amazing things coming for this publication, and we encourage our readers to help us shape future content by become authors and supporters of A&G,” continued Preiss.
About IASA Global
Founded in 2003, IASA Global is a world leading professional association for technology, business and enterprise architects. IASA Global is the preeminent knowledge-based association focused on the IT architecture profession through the advancement of best practices and education. IASA Globala delivers programs and services to develop highly qualified IT architects of all levels. Over 15 years, IASA Global has also developed, with the help of practicing & certified architects from around the world, a comprehensive IT Architecture Body of Knowledge (ITABoK).
IASA Global believes in ‘Architecture Driven Digital Advantage’, the profound and accelerating outcome from business activities, processes, competencies and models which fully leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies, digital business models, digital operations, and digital customer experiences driven from modern architecture skillsets, tools and techniques. IASA Global has many years experience assisting organisations around the world in developing their digital practices, growing the architect skills they require in both technical and business staff and helping them gain digital advantage from those skills. For more information on IASA Global and the services it provides organisations please contact us at: sales@iasaglobal.org
