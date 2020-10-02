State Releases August 2020 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for August 2020 increased 23.1 percent compared to those for August 2019, from $805.3 million last year to $991.6 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 54.1 percent compared to August 2019, from $1.39 billion last year to $2.15 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 76.8 percent for the year, from $969.6 million last year to $1.71 billion this year. Increased 43.7 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Decreased 0.2 percent for the year, from $412.9 million last year to $412.3 million this year. Decreased 1.2 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 274.3 percent for the year, from $40.8 million last year to $152.8 million this year. Decreased 34.6 percent for the month.

All other collections

Decreased 41.8 percent for the year, from $61.6 million last year to $35.8 million this year. Decreased 56.0 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 83.8 percent for the year, from $91.2 million last year to $167.7 million this year. Increased 65.2 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.