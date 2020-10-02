Industrial Rock Band Deadlight Holiday Drops New Single, “Daybreak”
“Daybreak” Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising metal band Deadlight Holiday has released their brand-new single, “Daybreak.”
“Daybreak” arrives on the heels of the band’s latest cover of The Cure’s “Lullaby,” a song that greatly inspired the sound of their upcoming album. “Daybreak” is Deadlight Holiday’s first big step into their more alternative industrial side and is the perfect introduction to their shifting sound.
This single is also the first original release after the band had to shut down their live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time they began collaborating with Producer Esjay Jones, in developing their upcoming album.
Deadlight Holiday has a lot of new music on the way, including a music video, and remix of “Daybreak” by Aesthetic Perfection coming this fall. The band also has an upcoming EP on the way, and next summer they are slated to play at Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, MI, alongside other top-notch bands such as Disturbed, Staind, Skillet, Avatar, Gemini Syndrome, and Chevelle.
You can listen to “Daybreak” on all major platforms, including Spotify. Also, follow them on Instagram to stay up-to-date on all of their latest activities.
About Deadlight Holiday
Since their debut in 2018, Deadlight Holiday has seen a solid amount of success, touring the U.S. and opening for numerous acts such as Combichrist, The Birthday Massacre, September Mourning, Genitorturers, Stitched up Heart, and Psyclon Nine. In 2019, they received Artist Endorsements from Seymour Duncan Guitar Pickups, Haunted Labs, and GHS Strings. The band was also a featured guest at Summer NAMM 2019 at the Haunted Labs Booth.
