Synth Pop Duo Moonray Releases Single “When You’re Around”
“When You’re Around” Available on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonray boasts an impressive synth pop sound with their latest single, “When You’re Around.”
Although they’ve been performing together for the past four and a half years, the husband-and-wife duo released their debut EP, “Honeymoon,” in February 2020. Currently, they’re making waves in the music industry with “When You’re Around.”
“When You’re Around” is part one of the story of how Moonray duo Jonray and Barbara Higginbotham fell in love. The song reflects the couple’s younger, wilder versions of themselves, when they used to stay up all night bar hopping and being carefree. The sound of the single can be described as vintage/retro indie pop, with 80s drums and a multitude of synths and lush vocals.
“We want listeners to know that we are thankful to them for lending us their ears,” the duo says. “We hope that it brings a jolt of joy in their day.”
The music video for “When You’re Around” is set to be released on October 30th. Currently, the single is available on all major platforms including Spotify. You can follow Moonray on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date on their latest activities.
About Moonray
Moonray is a husband-and-wife synth pop duo based in Austin, Texas. The couple, Jonray and Barbara Higginbotham, tell their own love story through their debut EP, “Honeymoon,” which was released earlier this year. Moonray has played numerous shows around Austin and San Antonio, including opening for Alice Merton at Stubbs Austin and Synthomania’s Synthesizer Festival.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here