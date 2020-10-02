KCD Energy Now Selling Heating Systems for Emergency Medical Facilities

An industry leader in construction and industrial heaters is now selling a new, breakthrough kind of heater to emergency medical facilities.

MEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with KCD Energy announced today that it is now selling heating systems for emergency medical facilities.

“Our construction heater and commercial heater system give you the freedom to move heating from room to room,” said KCD Energy Vice President Steve Gibson. “You put the industrial heater where you need it and move it when necessary.”

Gibson explained that its heating system is perfect for setting up temporary spaces, like emergency medical facilities, especially when emergencies arise, such as the Coronavirus, or as construction progresses to new floors and areas, moving construction heaters is as simple as moving a fan or an extension cord.

“It’s great for hotel lobby front doors, cold staircases, mechanical rooms where cold is a concern, these commercial heaters can even be used to supplement heat in large air handlers to get even more heat into a building,” Gibson stressed. “Once a panel is installed, you can move the construction heaters from location to location on the premises yourself, without the need for an electrician,” Gibson said, before describing, “It is literally Plug and Play.”

Gibson went on to note that its customers include end-users who know they are going to have a heating problem every year and would like to own the solution to their problem, to contractors who are in a position to bill the client to solve a problem.

“We offer both single and three-phase systems,” Gibson said. “Our single-phase system is tailored to construction sites with temporary power and large residential applications. Our three-phase systems are designed for use in commercial heaters and industrial heating applications. With our Plug and Play System, you are in complete control.”

In fact, once the distribution panel is installed, Gibson said, “it is simple for you and your staff to add industrial heater extension cords, and you place heaters as required.”

