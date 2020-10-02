State of Delaware Announces School Testing Locations

Pop-up testing locations at schools to prepare for in-person learning

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced pop-up school testing locations as many schools prepare to return to school for in-person learning as part of their hybrid return-to-school plan.

View calendar of pop-up testing locations for students and families.

View calendar of current pop-up, permanent and other available testing locations.

“Our goal is to get more Delaware children into school for in-person learning – especially our youngest learners and disadvantaged children who need in-person instruction the most,” said Governor Carney. “These pop-up testing locations will help us safely bring back students and educators into the classroom. Delawareans can help students and educators return safely by staying vigilant. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance from those outside your household. Get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.”

The school pop-up testing locations will use Curative tests (saliva-based oral swabs). Delawareans can register for the pop-up tests at delaware.curativeinc.com. Test results are generally available 48-72 hours after Curative receives the test.

While many of the pop-up testing locations are aimed for students and school communities, members of the public can also register for a test at the school locations.

The State of Delaware has a variety of testing options available for Delawareans:

Nasal Swab Tests (front-of-the-nostril swab) – Available at select Walgreens and Public Health Clinic permanent testing sites. Additional health care provider testing sites may offer deep nasal swab testing.

(front-of-the-nostril swab) – Available at select Walgreens and Public Health Clinic permanent testing sites. Additional health care provider testing sites may offer deep nasal swab testing. Curative Tests (saliva-based oral swab) – Available at pop-up school and community testing locations and select State Service Center permanent testing sites.

(saliva-based oral swab) – Available at pop-up school and community testing locations and select State Service Center permanent testing sites. At-home tests (saliva collection) – Available for Delawareans residents, especially for Delawareans over the age of 60, those in high-risk groups, and anyone who has been in a large gathering.

Delawareans over the age of 18 are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

