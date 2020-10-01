Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom and LUKOIL continuing preparations for developing two fields in Nenets Autonomous Area

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Vagit Alekperov, President of LUKOIL, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed current issues related to cooperation, including further steps in the preparations for the development of the Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields.

Background

Gazprom and LUKOIL are bound by the 2014–2024 General Agreement on Strategic Partnership, pursuant to which, among other things, LUKOIL supplies gas into Gazprom's gas transmission system.

In 2018, Gazprom and LUKOIL signed the Agreement stating the intention of the parties to jointly develop the Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields in the Nenets Autonomous Area.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

