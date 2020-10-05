Stop Foodborne Illness Selects Joyce Williams as Newest Board Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors for Stop Foodborne Illness (STOP), a national, nonprofit, public health organization dedicated to preventing illness and death from foodborne pathogens, has elected Joyce Williams as its newest Board Member. Williams, who is currently Chief Culture Officer at AEP Energy, begins her Board term immediately.
“We are excited to welcome Joyce to the Board of Stop Foodborne Illness,” said Michael Taylor, Board co-chair and former Deputy Commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine, FDA. “She has a deep private sector background in organization development and culture, and her experience from outside of the food sector will enrich our team.”
Ms. Williams says, “It is such an honor to join STOP’s Board. I believe strongly in STOP's mission to cast a safety net over the food industry through safety policy and practices, public awareness, and offering assistance to those who have been impacted by foodborne illnesses. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues on STOP's board-- an impressive group of individuals whose credentials and deep experience in foodborne illnesses are matched by their desire to make a difference. Food is our common experience- - we all eat; we all prepare meals in our kitchens; we all feed our families. To ensure food safety and to educate and inform, it doesn't get any more impactful than that.”
Mitzi Baum, CEO of STOP, adds, “By unanimous vote, Joyce Williams has joined our Board - we are all so pleased to have her as a member of the STOP team! Joyce is incredibly thoughtful and methodical in how she approaches issues, and we’re excited to have her bring that contemplative intelligence to our work in supporting, engaging, and mobilizing those impacted by foodborne illness.”
Ms. Williams and her husband, Jim Williams, a news anchor at CBS2, have four children and live in Chicago.
Visit our website for a full list of the Board of Directors of Stop Foodborne Illness.
Stop Foodborne Illness is a national nonprofit public health organization whose mission is to support and engage people directly impacted by foodborne illness and mobilize them to help prevent illness and death by driving change through advocacy, collaboration, and innovation. https://stopfoodborneillness.org/
###
Dori Wilson Public Relations for
“We are excited to welcome Joyce to the Board of Stop Foodborne Illness,” said Michael Taylor, Board co-chair and former Deputy Commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine, FDA. “She has a deep private sector background in organization development and culture, and her experience from outside of the food sector will enrich our team.”
Ms. Williams says, “It is such an honor to join STOP’s Board. I believe strongly in STOP's mission to cast a safety net over the food industry through safety policy and practices, public awareness, and offering assistance to those who have been impacted by foodborne illnesses. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues on STOP's board-- an impressive group of individuals whose credentials and deep experience in foodborne illnesses are matched by their desire to make a difference. Food is our common experience- - we all eat; we all prepare meals in our kitchens; we all feed our families. To ensure food safety and to educate and inform, it doesn't get any more impactful than that.”
Mitzi Baum, CEO of STOP, adds, “By unanimous vote, Joyce Williams has joined our Board - we are all so pleased to have her as a member of the STOP team! Joyce is incredibly thoughtful and methodical in how she approaches issues, and we’re excited to have her bring that contemplative intelligence to our work in supporting, engaging, and mobilizing those impacted by foodborne illness.”
Ms. Williams and her husband, Jim Williams, a news anchor at CBS2, have four children and live in Chicago.
Visit our website for a full list of the Board of Directors of Stop Foodborne Illness.
Stop Foodborne Illness is a national nonprofit public health organization whose mission is to support and engage people directly impacted by foodborne illness and mobilize them to help prevent illness and death by driving change through advocacy, collaboration, and innovation. https://stopfoodborneillness.org/
###
Dori Wilson Public Relations for
Stop Foodborne Illness
+1 312-965-7575
email us here