New Videos from the Library of Congress, October 2

Watch these videos just added to the Library of Congress website.

2020 Library of Congress National Book Festival The National Book Festival continues! Curl up this weekend and watch your favorite authors on these stages and timely topic threads:

Also, watch the two-hour PBS special "The Library of Congress National Book Festival: Celebrating American Ingenuity," streaming from the PBS website.

Homegrown from Home 2020: Changüí Majadero Our stay-at-home summer folklife series concludes its season with a concert of Cuban roots music by the California group Changüí Majadero.

 

