NEBRASKA PARTICIPATES IN LOCAL PRODUCE CRUNCH OFF COMPETITION | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

October 2, 2020

In celebration of National Farm to School Month, Nebraska is participating in an eight-state Crunch Off competition during the month of October. Nebraska is competing against Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to determine who will be crowned the Mountain Plains Region Crunch Off Champion by having the most crunches per capita into local apples or produce.

Crunch Off participants include students of all ages (preschool, school age, and higher education), teachers, farmers, families, community members, and local food enthusiasts. Crunch Off efforts encourage healthy eating, support local agriculture, and help students and community members gain a deeper understanding of the food system while celebrating Farm to School Month and child nutrition partners.

Nebraska won the Crunch Off last year recording 88,812 total crunches which accounted for 4.58 percent of Nebraska’s population. Those crunches supported local food producers as Nebraska spent more than $14,000 on local food for the event.

The Mountain Plains Region logged 352,534 total crunches in 2019 making the entire event a success.

This year, Nebraska will Crunch Off by biting into local, crunchy fruits and vegetables on October 22. However, Crunch Off participants can celebrate the entire month of October.

More information, including how to register, can be found online at https://www.education.ne.gov/ns/farm-to-school/national-farm-to-school-month/.