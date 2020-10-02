Tundra Angels take flight in Green Bay

The Greater Green Bay Chamber has launched Tundra Angels, a new angel investor group focused on funding early-stage startups in the Green Bay and northern Wisconsin regions. According to Matthew Key, manager of Tundra Angels and the chamber’s startup development manager, the group hopes to deliver the “capital, connections and customers” that are critical to early-stage startups.

Tundra Angels aims to bring together a diverse group of younger investors and entrepreneurs. Average investments are expected to be between $50,000 to $100,000. The group will meet once per quarter to hear pitches.

Investor members who have already committed include: Garritt Bader, founder of GB Real Estate Investments; Ryan Chernick, president of Camera Corner Connecting Point; Gregg Mattek, key account executive at Google and owner of Copper State Brewery; and Al Zeise, founder of ZyQuest and founder and CEO of Huterra.

For more about Tundra Angels, watch the video: