New Monthly Series Features Virtual Gatherings on Agritourism

Monthly Series Features Virtual Gatherings on Agritourism

The Vermont Farm to Plate Agritourism Task force and University of Vermont Extension are collaborating with the International Workshop on Agritourism to present an online series featuring experts from around the globe.

Agritourism Gatherings: A virtual series for farm, food and travel communities will address issues of interest to producers, agricultural service providers, tourism specialists, researchers, and others working with agritourism broadly defined. The one-hour gatherings are free to attend, but advance registration is required for each session.

For program details or to register or view recordings of past sessions, visit http://go.uvm.edu/agtourism-gatherings. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Becky Bartlett at (802) 257-7967, ext. 301, or rebecca.bartlett@uvm.edu.

The first gathering in the series, Welcoming Guests Back on Our Farms and Ranches During COVID-19, took place on Sept. 22. Farm stay owners from India, Italy and the United States shared what they are doing to prepare for overnight guests to offer them a safe experience during the pandemic. The gathering attracted 224 registered participants representing 29 countries.

Upcoming gatherings include:

Oct. 8--Regenerative Tourism and Agriculture; 1-2 p.m. The session will focus on the global regenerative tourism movement and how regenerative agricultural practices have helped shape this movement. Speakers are from a Costa Rican sustainable rainforest ecolodge, a California meat company, a New York farm-based hospitality business and Vancouver Island University.

Nov. 19--Indigenous and Tribal Perspectives on Agritourism; 12-1 p.m. Presenters from the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, La Paz on Foot (Bolivia), the Mesoamerican Permaculture Institute (Guatemala) and the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin will discuss indigenous-led agritourism initiatives, best practices for integrating agro-biodiversity conservation in tribal communities and how ancient culture and history can apply to contemporary travel company design and marketing.

Future programs in the series are Virtual Farm and Food Experiences (December), Experiential Education and the Experience Economy (January), Social Justice in Agriculture and Tourism (February), African Perspectives on Agri/Eco Tourism (March), Culinary Lens on Agritourism (April) and the Future of Nature-Based Tourism (May).

These virtual gatherings are strengthening the international agritourism network that has formed in anticipation of the International Workshop on Agritourism, which will take place in Burlington August 31 - September 2, 2021. More information at https://www.agritourismworkshop.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Chase

(802) 257-7967, ext. 311, or (800) 278-5480 (Vermont calls only)

Email: lisa.chase@uvm.edu