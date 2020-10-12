HealthAssist: Healthcare Made Simple
Seamlessly Connecting Seniors with Remote Patient MonitoringROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellCare Today has simplified healthcare for the elderly. Heartrate, ECG, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Daily Steps, Sedentary Hours, “Falls” and Medication Adherence are seamlessly transmitted from the HealthAssist Watch into Monthly Health Monitor Reports for the family caregiver. Integrated with HealthAssist Remote Patient Monitoring, “Mom’s” primary care physician can now remotely monitor “Mom’s” health and is paid by Medicare/Medicaid.
One-size does not fit all. HealthAssist now offers five different levels of health monitoring with monthly subscription plans that provide more value than traditional Personal Emergency Response Services at rates competitive or less than those "connection-only" services to an emergency response agent.
Through the HealthAssist Web Companion, “Mom” or her family caregiver can set reminders to the watch for medication doses, prescription refills or medical exams. Support links provide access to information about medical conditions, prescription drugs, patient support programs, clinical trials and savings for prescriptions. Prescription refill requests are as easy as pressing the “Refill” icon on the watch.
With the HealthAssist, “Mom” has a one-press call capability to call 911 or the family caregiver at anytime and anywhere with the connection reliability that the Verizon LTE network is known for.
See what NewsWatch TV has to say.
