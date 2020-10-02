Division of Marine Fisheries schedules southern flounder plan advisory committee workshop

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a workshop by webinar over several days in October with the southern flounder fishery management plan advisory committee to review draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

Workshop dates are as follows:

DATE TIME Oct. 8 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct 22 (if needed) 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public may listen to the workshop by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing are available here.

The workshop is open to the public, but public comment will not be accepted.

This workshop is part of a revised fishery management plan process. It replaces the individual fishery management plan advisory committee meetings that were held in the past. The workshop consists of the fishery management plan advisory committee and the division plan development team members working together to discuss issues and refine the draft plan.

The advisory committee will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 3 of the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. Workshop-style meetings will allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.

Based on the outcome of the workshop, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 3 to the Marine Fisheries Commission in 2021. Additional public review and comment on the draft plan will then be solicited and is critical input to completing the final plan.

For more information on Draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan and a workshop agenda, go to the Southern Flounder FMP Amendment Information Page.