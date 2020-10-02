AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc. Acquires Platinum Protection Group Inc.

Southern California based AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc. strategically acquires Platinum Protection Group Inc.

I am thrilled and honored to welcome Mark Van Holt, Chief of Police (Ret.) and his team of security and law enforcement professionals, to the AEGIS family.”
— Jeff Zisner - CEO
CULVER CITY, CA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc, a leading boutique security company servicing private clients as well as corporate, retail, hospitality, education, and faith-based customers throughout California has acquired Platinum Protection Group Inc. -- an Anaheim, California -- based company offering high-end protective services consisting of executive protection agents and off duty/retired police officers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am thrilled and honored to welcome Mark Van Holt, Chief of Police (Ret.) and his team of security professionals, many of whom are former leaders, instructors, and experts in law enforcement, to the AEGIS Security & Investigations family. Mark has established himself as a thought leader in the security, law enforcement, and educational communities and together with his team, exemplify the morals, ethics, and values AEGIS represents."

Since 2005, Platinum Protection Group Inc. grew to provide niche security services in multiple states specifically tailoring themselves to support customer service-based security roles that would have otherwise been unserviceable from larger competitors.

“I am extremely impressed with AEGIS Security & Investigations' breadth of security services, depth of their consulting and training capabilities, and the robustness of their technological systems. The kicker is how their values are consistent with our own - which is a win-win for our clients and our employees,” said Mark Van Holt, President of PPG. Mark will join AEGIS as Vice President of Special Projects and will continue to service AEGIS clients in need of bespoke security, investigative, training, or consulting solutions.

AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc. specializes in high-end security, investigation, training, and consulting solutions. Our methodology is simple. Our team is built on professionalism, autonomy, and reliability, translating to a superior service our clients respect and appreciate. Utilizing a preventative as opposed to reactionary philosophy, AEGIS fosters a proactive management style for every client, allowing us to respond quickly to their ever individual changing needs. Our company is headquartered in Los Angeles, providing services locally, nationally, and internationally.

