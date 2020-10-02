Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sex Offender Arrested, Charged in TBI Child Pornography Case

LAWRENCEBURG – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment, charging a Lawrenceburg man after an investigation revealed him to be in possession of child pornography.

In early 2020, the TBI received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Timothy Lynn Smith (DOB 3-16-71), a man on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, may be engaged in downloading and transferring child pornography. During the subsequent investigation, Agents developed information that Smith was in possession of between 50 and 100 digital images of child pornography.

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Smith with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Authorities representing TBI, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and TDOC Probation and Parole subsequently arrested Smith and booked him into the Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond.

