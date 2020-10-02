‘Best VoIP Device’ at ITSPA awards 2020: Snom D735
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IP phone manufacturer Snom Technology GmbH is delighted to announce that its D735 IP desk phone has scooped the award for ‘Best VoIP Device’ at the annual Internet Telephony Services Providers Association (ITSPA) awards.
The awards, which celebrate innovation, best practice and recognise achievements in the next generation communications industry, were presented across twelve different categories, via a virtual ceremony which took place on 24th September.
In particular, ITSPA’s judges recognised Snom’s culture of innovation and the dedication it offers to its partners through the Snom Partner Program and Snom Academy.
Snom was commended for demonstrating the innovation and quality of the D735 model, and its ability to highlight overall business performance and excellence in customer service.
This included showcasing Snom’s work with UK telecoms company byphone, which is just one example of how the D735 has been deployed successfully.
According to byphone, the IP desk phone was the ‘missing piece of the puzzle’ for its customers and Snom’s continuous support is ‘incredibly beneficial’.
Fabio Albanini, Head of International Sales, EMEA and Managing Director Italy at Snom Technology, said: “We’re proud to receive this award in recognition of our technology and the support we provide to our customers. We always focus on understanding their needs and requirements when developing our products and work closely with them through our dedicated Partner Program.”
"This customer support has been even more vital over the past few months, when there has been so much uncertainty for businesses. We’ve worked hard during this period to continue to offer them a helping hand as they recover.”
Snom has also been shortlisted for ‘Best End Point or Device’ at the Comms National Awards 2020.
About Snom
Snom is an internationally celebrated manufacturer of IP phones for the business and industrial sectors. A pioneer in Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and telephony since 1997, Snom has quickly developed into a worldwide top brand for innovative ICT solutions.
A 360° approach: the company’s success is based on an all-round strategy that serves the needs of customers and partners holistically and is characterised by:
• first-class technology,
• the highest level of security,
• ergonomic design,
• proprietary firmware development including short regular update cycles,
• in-house audio lab,
• regular partner training,
• excellent service,
• a remote support system,
• 3-year warranty as standard,
• tailor-made solutions as well as
• local presence in key markets.
Snom explicitly focuses on understanding the wishes and requirements of its customers and partners and then implementing them when developing new solutions.
Snom's IP desk, conference and DECT cordless telephones are equipped with a wide range of functions and feature high-end audio quality. The portfolio also includes models that have been specially designed for particularly challenging environments, such as healthcare, production or desk sharing.
Since 2016, Snom is part of the VTech Group, the world's largest manufacturer of cordless phones.
For more information, please visit our website www.snom.com.
