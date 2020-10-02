Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the President and First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19:

“I hope that the President and First Lady remain asymptomatic and recover quickly. COVID-19 is a dangerous and deadly disease, one that has already taken the lives of more than 200,000 of our fellow Americans. This remains a highly contagious disease that can affect any person, and we all share a responsibility to slow its spread by wearing masks, washing hands, and practicing social distancing.   “This pandemic is not over, and millions are waiting to return to work. That’s why I have long felt it important for House Democrats to show the American people that we are serious about reaching an agreement to provide them with additional relief to get through this crisis. Last night, the House passed legislation to do just that. I hope that President Trump and Republicans in the Senate will work with us in the coming days to reach a bipartisan agreement that will be signed into law. We must ensure that Americans have the assistance they need to stay safe and to provide for their families.”

