Angler Catches Maryland Record Gray Triggerfish

Pennsylvanian Lands 6-pound Fish off Ocean City

Photo of man holding a gray triggerfishThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Logan Liddick of Carlisle, Pa. as the new Maryland state record holder for the gray triggerfish (Balistes capriscus). The 34-year-old angler caught the 6.0-pound, 20-inch long fish on Sept. 25, while fishing near a shipwreck 14 miles off the coast of Ocean City. 

Using both clams and squid for bait, Liddick spent the morning catching sea bass and a couple of smaller gray triggerfish. After a few successful catches, his line took off. The triggerfish struck a clam bait on a two hook top-bottom rig. 

“There was a solid dead weight,” said Liddick. “This is a good fish.” 

Liddick’s catch broke the previous record of 5.6 pounds, held for almost a year by Ocean City resident Mike Glyphis.   

Staff at the Ocean City Fishing Center certified the weight. A Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist verified the species. The state recognizes the gray triggerfish in its Atlantic Division for state records.

The department maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive – and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Fish caught from privately-owned, fee-fishing waters are ineligible for consideration.

Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out a state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The department suggests immersing fish in ice water to preserve weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.

