The Biggest Children's Fashion Event Of The Year Is Here As We Celebrate The Global Launch Of The PRINCE VS CHILDSPLAY CLOTHING collection.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Grutman brings together elite tennis brand, Prince with world Leading children’s designer fashion retailer, Childsplay Clothing for a vibrant kids collection launching October 14.

Bringing together 50 years of tennis heritage with a name synonymous with children’s fashion, the PRINCE VS CHILDSPLAY CLOTHING collection showcases a meeting of success and luxury. Evolving from hospitality tycoon David Grutman’s triumphant Off Court reimagining of the US sports brand, this new collaboration brings together the whole family and introduces a Mini Me option for the fashion line that has been seen on the likes Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, Joe Jonas and Gabrielle Union amongst others.

Building on the combination of tennis legacy and Miami South Beach aesthetics, this distinct partnership has been personally overseen by David Grutman himself, alongside Ricky Bassi, brand director at Childsplay Clothing, whom both have hand selected the colours and styles featured in this marque children’s designer collection.

Available in four different colourways with 16 styles ranging from classic tees to zip-up tops, hoodies and trackpants, the collection encompasses vintage luxury sportswear staples that are perfect for ambitions and adventurous children and teens.

Exhibiting energy through the neon colour palette of Miami with classic sportswear silhouettes. The

PRINCE VS CHILDSPLAY CLOTHING wardrobe is party to playground ready and can be layered and styled up for going out, whilst retaining a cool, comfortable casualness for playdates and days at the beach.

Baseline Track Jacket: $80 | Stance Hoodie: $75 | Baseline Windbreaker Pant: $70

Sprint Short $55 | Vintage Short $50 | Classic SS Tee: $35 | Mark SS Tee $35

Started in 1970 by Robert H. McClure of Princeton, New Jersey, Prince Sports are an innovator in tennis technology and their athletes have included Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova and Jennifer Capriati amongst others.

Childsplay Clothing, founded in 1990 by Nick Bassi who has overseen the growth of the company from one single store to becoming the world’s leading children’s designer fashion retailer carrying brands such as Gucci, Fendi and Burberry alongside countless others and working with notable names such as DJ Khaled, Paul Pogba, Monica Denise and Lionel Messi amongst others.

David Grutman founded Groot Hospitality in 2018 as a collective of many successful ventures, Groot Hospitality’s portfolio includes LIV (2009), Story (2012), Komodo(2015), OTL (2017), Planta (2018), Swan and Bar Bevy (2019), and Papi Steak (2019). Groot Hospitality encompasses the best of Grutman’s top dining, service and hospitality brands where he combines his high-energy, high-impact “fun” to ensure guests have the best possible experience.

PRINCE VS CHILDSPLAY CLOTHING launches globally on October 14, exclusively on childsplayclothing.com

For further information please contact Aman Dhami on amandeep.dhami@childsplayclothing.co.uk or +44 208 514 5007 Ext. 260