Biz4Group Launches Biz4Commerce- An Advanced MERN-based eCommerce Platform To Help Create And Run An Online Marketplace

Globally renowned IT service provider “Biz4Group” has launched a MERN-based eCommerce platform "Biz4Commerce" that handles all facets of eCommerce needs.

OLRANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading IT services provider, Biz4Group has launched its leading-edge eCommerce development platform to simplify the process of enterprise and SaaS-based online marketplace creation. The company boasts a colossal experience in the field of eCommerce domain, which also shows in its ever-growing list of industry-leading clientele. Biz4Commerce is a Biz4Group company that offers an advanced MERN-based platform with all the eCommerce and point of sale features you need to start, run, and grow your business.

It is a one-stop solution for all your eCommerce needs. Be it generic or business-specific, the platform is developed to build and run online stores with top-most efficiency, scalability, and security. From resource scalability to extensive vendor support, Biz4Commerce also brings the best of AWS services to enhance the productivity of your online marketplace. With specialized tools and services, it reduces all the hassle and allows your business to maximize success, from one stage of growth to the next.

About Biz4Group

Biz4Group began in Orlando, FL as an IT service provider dealing in disruptive modern technologies like IoT, AI, and Blockchain with the idea to become a global leader in various industries. The company has assisted many budding startups and enterprises by escorting their business idea onto a digital stage. In the last 15+ years, Biz4Group has successfully established itself as a leading IT organization with over 300 satisfied customers across the US. A dedicated team of 200+ professional developers and a workforce of the most skilled personnel account for the company’s success in over 500 projects accomplished so far.

About Biz4Commerce

Biz4Commerce is a comprehensive eCommerce platform based on the latest MERN technology stack. The platform helps create highly efficient online stores with the use of reusable components, tools, and services that make the development and deployment process easier.