NEW: ClinicAll Communicator demo version: 7 days cost-free & without registration

ClinicAll Communicator offers two interfaces – for patients (left) and staff (right).

The ClinicAll Communicator is a powerful app that offers communication for patients and staff – digital, without physical contact, easy and safe!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClinicAll Communicator is an app that was developed by ClinicAll International Corporation to improve communication in every clinic and comparable institution in a surprisingly simple way. With the ClinicAll Communicator patients can send easily understandable, clearly defined messages to the nursing staff directly from their own smartphone. The staff can monitor all these incoming messages on their own smart devices and react instantly.

The target of this app is to reduce the workload of the medical staff and help them save time when processing patient calls. This will also lead to a positive effect on patient care. Also, it is very easy for hospitals or medical facilities to set up ClinicAll Communicator, because no on-site installation is needed. The app only needs to be downloaded on the smart devices that are used within the facility and is ready to be used. There's also a safe web-based back end for configuration and settings.

To make it even easier for hospitals and medical facilities to convince themselves of the advantages of the ClinicAll Communicator, a new demo version has been created. This new public demo is available to everyone free of charge and without prior registration for 7 days.

Using this demo version, everyone can act just like a patient in a real clinic: Send messages and then see how they are confirmed and processed by (in this case virtual) clinic staff.

To try the demo, one has to simply download the ClinicAll Communicator App from the App Store – for iOS or Android. After opening the app, there's a button that reads "Start 7 Days Demo" to enter demo mode.

More information on the ClinicAll Communicator is available on the corporate website.