Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,487 in the last 365 days.

JCOPE Issues Advisory Opinion on Third Party Gifts

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics (“Commission”) today announced that at its September meeting, the Commissioners issued Advisory Opinion 20-02, which clarifies the application of the gift restrictions in the Public Officers Law and the Lobbying Act to gifts made to a third party at the direction of or on behalf a public official.

This Opinion comes following a number of requests for guidance about the permissibility of contributions or gifts given to a third party, such as a charitable organization, at the solicitation of a public official. The Opinion explains that the statutes and Commission regulations that presumptively prohibit a gift to a public official from someone who has or may have business before the official also presumptively prohibit a gift to a third party that is solicited by a public official or an intermediary acting on the official’s behalf, or when the official demonstrates by their conduct that they are aware of the gift.  The Opinion provides guidance to public officials, lobbyists, and their clients about how to identify an impermissible third-party gift, and it discusses the presumption of impermissibility, which can only be overcome by examining the specific circumstances under which the gift was made.

Those circumstances include the nature or purpose of the gift (e.g. if it serves a general philanthropic goal, or furthers a policy or political goal), the nature of the donor’s pending business before the official, and the prior history of gifts to the cause or third-party organization.  It is the Commission’s expectation that this Advisory Opinion will not only provide guidance to regulated parties about how to act within the bounds of the law, but will also educate the general public on the issue, providing additional accountability for those involved in the operation of government. The Commission has settled several matters on this subject in recent years, specifically related to the former Campaign for One New York, a not-for-profit corporation formed in 2013 to help support policy initiatives of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

You just read:

JCOPE Issues Advisory Opinion on Third Party Gifts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.