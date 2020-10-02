Empire Plumbing Slashes its Fee for Military and Law Enforcement Personnel

A local plumbing company is offering lower fee to military and law enforcement personnel.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Empire Plumbing announced today that it is now offering a 10 percent discount to military and law enforcement personnel.

"We honor and value our military and law enforcement personnel, so we are showing our appreciating by providing a discount,” said Gabe Ruiz spokesperson for Empire Plumbing, an Ontario, California-based company.

As for the company’s proof or reliability, Empire Plumbing has been screened and approved by HomeAdvisor. HomeAdvisor is a leading nationwide digital home services marketplace to match homeowners and pre-screened service professionals. HomeAdvisor is an easy way for homeowners to find and connect with trusted home improvement, maintenance, and repair professionals.

In addition, Empire Plumbing is now a Top Rated Ontario, CA, Plumber on HomeAdvisor.

“The top rating from HomeAdvisor is a testament to our commitment to our customers and the quality of work we provide,” Ruiz stressed.

Established in 2015, Empire Plumbing's purpose is to make its clients' lives more meaningful through integrity and quality work.

When it comes to plumbing, Ruiz noted that plumbing issues can cause a significant amount of damage to people's homes or businesses, and those costs are only going to make the cost of hiring a qualified, professional plumber in Ontario seem all the more reasonable.

But that’s not all. Empire Plumbing is also now providing plumbing services in Upland, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga in California.

“We are very excited to be able to expand our service area and provide residential plumbing services to residents in three more cities in California,” Ruiz said. “While there are plenty of plumbers throughout California, not all of them can offer you high-quality service, quality installations, and availability around the clock. That is where we excel and will make a difference for you, your family and even your business.”

Ruiz further added, “Whatever the problem with your home’s plumbing, from water to gas, our plumbing experts in Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and Pomona can help. We specialize in residential plumbing and can ensure that your home has what you need while adhering to local codes.”

In addition, Empire Plumbing provides free estimates for plumbing services.

“Forget about the ‘no free lunch’ phrase – when it comes to getting the knowledge needed before undertaking plumbing repairs or upgrades, we provide an estimate for free,” Ruiz highlighted. “We know that when clients are calling a plumber, it is either an emergency situation where the water is backed up or a pipe is broken, or a developer is investing in building or renovations. Either way, that client is putting up capital or repair costs and needs to know the figures before the work gets done.”

As to how customers rate Empire Plumbing, one customer on HomeAdvisor identified as Cathemae C. in Monrovia, Calif., said she hired the company to install and replace a water heater.

"It was an excellent experience all around," she wrote. "I was pleased and impressed by everyone I dealt with. In particular, Richard was professional, friendly, and a pleasure to work with. The next time I have any sort of plumbing issue, I will be calling them again."

But she isn't the only one raving about Empire Plumbing. A second customer identified as Roy O. in Covina, Calif., said he hired the company to help with a camera locate breakage for a plumbing system.

"The plumber who came from Empire Plumbing "Richard" arrived early, which was great," he wrote. "Richard solved the drain blockage very quickly for a reasonable fee. The original plumber from another company could not solve the problem in over an hour and wanted ten times the amount paid (which included taking out the tile shower floor, etc.). Richard was very polite, professional, clean, and did not criticize the previous plumber. I will definitely call Empire Plumbing in the future and recommend them to my family and friends."

For more information, please visit https://www.empireplumber.com/about.html and https://www.empireplumber.com/blog.

