THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2020

Complete Consideration of H.Res. 1153 – Condemning unwanted, unnecessary medical procedures on individuals without their full, informed consent (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Complete Consideration of H.Res. 1154 – Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes (Rep. Malinowski – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.