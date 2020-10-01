Claiborne County Nurse Indicted on Prescription Fraud Charges

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Claiborne County nurse on forgery and prescription fraud charges.

In June, after being contacted by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Health Related Boards, TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division began investigating allegations that Kristen Ann Powell (DOB 7/5/80) was using her position as a registered nurse at a medical facility in New Tazewell to fraudulently obtain controlled substances. Information obtained during the investigation revealed that between October 2019 and November 2019, Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.

On Tuesday, the Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Powell with four counts of Forgery, four counts of Criminal Simulation, and four counts of Obtaining Prescriptions by Fraud. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $10,000 bond.