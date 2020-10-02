Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,251 in the last 365 days.

Blue Rising Launches Digital Billboard Campaign Against Republicans

Message to Soldiers at Fort Carson on Voting for Biden and Hickenlooper in Colorado

Billboard by Blue Rising in Aurora Colorado addressing Trumps Federal Income taxes

Digital Billboard in Grand Junction Colorado on why voters should choos Diane Mitsch Bush

Grassroots, Women Run PAC in Colorado launches digital billboard campaign against Republicans

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, Thursday, October 1st, 2020 -- Blue Rising, a Colorado-based, grassroots PAC, is launching an aggressive campaign targeting several federal elections across Colorado.

“This statewide, multi-billboard campaign will draw attention to critical issues affecting Coloradans as they start to cast their ballots. Our democracy is on the line November 3rd, and this billboard campaign champions Blue Rising’s and its supporters’ values and aims to persuade voters to choose integrity over divisiveness,” said Dawn Reinfeld and Annette Moore, co-founders of Blue Rising.

Digital billboards will be highlighting critical messages, including:

● Donald Trump’s failure to pay his fair share of federal income taxes and the outrage felt by everyday American workers who pay theirs
Donald Trump’s failure to respect and support our armed forces
● Senator Gardner’s failure to defend the men and women of our armed forces against Trump’s disgraceful name-calling
● The experience and leadership Diane Mitsch Bush will bring to Congress as opposed to her inexperienced and divisive opponent

Blue Rising will keep working to ensure candidates and elected officials are held accountable for their policies that affect everyday Coloradans.

About Blue Rising PAC
Blue Rising PAC was founded in the aftermath of the election of Donald Trump and is one of Colorado’s leading progressive, grassroots powered, political action committees. Blue Rising is a Colorado based, women-run, Hybrid PAC. Our donors are every day, regular people who decided they would not allow the extreme right to take over our politics. We are powered by love of country, and the belief that diversity is our greatest national treasure. Blue Rising works to elect Democrats to office that will fight for gun violence prevention legislation and other issues that affect children and families, by helping to recruit, support, and direct resources from our supporters to our endorsed candidates. Learn more about Blue Rising at www.BlueRisingPAC.com.

Dawn Reinfeld
Blue Rising
+1 303-588-2470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Blue Rising Launches Digital Billboard Campaign Against Republicans

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.