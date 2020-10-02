Blue Rising Launches Digital Billboard Campaign Against Republicans

Message to Soldiers at Fort Carson on Voting for Biden and Hickenlooper in Colorado Billboard by Blue Rising in Aurora Colorado addressing Trumps Federal Income taxes Digital Billboard in Grand Junction Colorado on why voters should choos Diane Mitsch Bush

Grassroots, Women Run PAC in Colorado launches digital billboard campaign against Republicans

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, Thursday, October 1st, 2020 -- Blue Rising, a Colorado-based, grassroots PAC, is launching an aggressive campaign targeting several federal elections across Colorado.

“This statewide, multi-billboard campaign will draw attention to critical issues affecting Coloradans as they start to cast their ballots. Our democracy is on the line November 3rd, and this billboard campaign champions Blue Rising’s and its supporters’ values and aims to persuade voters to choose integrity over divisiveness,” said Dawn Reinfeld and Annette Moore, co-founders of Blue Rising.

Digital billboards will be highlighting critical messages, including:

● Donald Trump’s failure to pay his fair share of federal income taxes and the outrage felt by everyday American workers who pay theirs

● Donald Trump’s failure to respect and support our armed forces

● Senator Gardner’s failure to defend the men and women of our armed forces against Trump’s disgraceful name-calling

● The experience and leadership Diane Mitsch Bush will bring to Congress as opposed to her inexperienced and divisive opponent

Blue Rising will keep working to ensure candidates and elected officials are held accountable for their policies that affect everyday Coloradans.

About Blue Rising PAC

Blue Rising PAC was founded in the aftermath of the election of Donald Trump and is one of Colorado’s leading progressive, grassroots powered, political action committees. Blue Rising is a Colorado based, women-run, Hybrid PAC. Our donors are every day, regular people who decided they would not allow the extreme right to take over our politics. We are powered by love of country, and the belief that diversity is our greatest national treasure. Blue Rising works to elect Democrats to office that will fight for gun violence prevention legislation and other issues that affect children and families, by helping to recruit, support, and direct resources from our supporters to our endorsed candidates. Learn more about Blue Rising at www.BlueRisingPAC.com.