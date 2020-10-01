New Bite of Bellevue Restaurant Passport Launches October 1
Visit Bellevue Introduces Bite of Bellevue Restaurant Passport Sponsored by Bellevue Collection
We are excited to provide a safe, digitally delivered, high-value restaurant passport that highlights Bellevue’s many top-tier culinary offerings”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bite of Bellevue Restaurant Passport Celebrates and Incentivizes Dining Experiences
Visit Bellevue is giving extra incentive to visitors and residents alike with new, free digital passports. Bite of Bellevue sponsored by the Bellevue Collection launches on October 1, 2020 and is good through December 2020. The passport featuring dozens of Bellevue’s favorite restaurants is free for everyone to download at www.visitbellevuewa.com/things-to-do/bite-of-bellevue.com/
This passport provides several discounts and incentives at participating Bellevue restaurants along with a gamified opportunity to earn Bellevue Collection gift cards. “We are excited to provide a safe, digitally delivered, high-value restaurant passport that highlights Bellevue’s many top-tier culinary offerings,” says Brad Jones, Executive Director at Visit Bellevue. “This is just the start of our planned future promotion and activation of Bellevue as a leading culinary destination in North America.” Visit Bellevue has also recently launched Brew Thru Bellevue, a digital passport highlighting Bellevue Area Breweries and Taprooms providing incentives and discounts to beer and cider thirsty consumers throughout the Puget Sound.
The Bellevue Collection is providing additional excitement and incentive with a “Dine at 5, Get $25” promotion as part of the Bite of Bellevue. Consumers who redeem 5 incentives at Bellevue Collection restaurants between now and December 31st will receive a $25 Bellevue Collection Gift Card.
Named one of America's "Best Suburbs for Foodies", Bellevue has emerged as one of the nation's greatest culinary scenes. Bellevue's global community serves culturally inspired cuisine at a wide range of restaurants, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. From Thai to tacos, there are hundreds of Bellevue dining options challenging food lovers to try it all and now, Bite of Bellevue makes it easy and safe with additional savings.
About Visit Bellevue
Visit Bellevue is the city of Bellevue, Washington’s official destination marketing and management organization, stimulating economic growth and development by enhancing the visitor economy. The city of Bellevue offers visitors the excitement of world-changing ideas, the restorative power of the outdoors, and the sensory exploration of fashion, art and culturally inspired cuisine. For more information, go to visitbellevuewa.com.
