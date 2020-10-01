COVID Alert DE App Expands Partnership to New York, New Jersey

NY and NJ apps, launched today, are now operable with Delaware app available on App Store and Google Play

WILMINGTON, Del. –Governor John Carney, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), and the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) announced that COVID Alert DE will expand its reach to New York and New Jersey. Both states launched their versions of the exposure notification apps –COVID Alert NY and COVID Alert NJ– on Thursday.

Delaware’s app is already interoperable with COVID Alert PA in Pennsylvania. Users should download the application in the state where they are currently living. The exposure notification apps are built on Bluetooth technology from Apple and Google.

COVID Alert DE is available in the App Store or Google Play.

“More than 33,000 Delawareans have signed up to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by downloading COVID Alert DE,” said Governor Carney. “With our partners in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, Delawareans now have another tool to help slow the spread, especially if they travel in the Mid-Atlantic region for work or to visit family.”

Any Delawarean with the COVID Alert DE app will receive an anonymous exposure notification alert if they are identified as a close contact of a COVID-positive individual in New York or New Jersey who is using either of those states’ apps. Residents of Pennsylvania, which launched its app last week, are also part of this exposure notification network.

“With this enhanced network, the more Delaware residents who are aware of their potential exposure to COVID-19, the more likely we are to keep transmission rates low, protect people’s lives and keep our economy and educational system moving forward,” said Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). “One thing to remember: Please download the app of the state in which you are currently living and where you expect to be tested for COVID-19, if needed.”

The app is not a substitute for basic public health precautionary measures – including mask-wearing, social distancing in public, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, those who have the app are still asked to speak with contact tracers from the Division of Public Health if contacted.

Download the app:

Apple Store

Google Play

Visit de.gov/covidalert for additional information about COVID Alert DE, or send questions to DPHCall@delaware.gov

Are you a business, nonprofit, or organization interested in COVID Alert DE? Email questions about partnership opportunities to DHSS_TownHall@delaware.gov.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

###