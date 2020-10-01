FREE Online Health Education Program About Clinical Research Set for October 22 in the Raleigh-Durham, NC Community
Increased Diversity and Participation in Clinical Trials Will Help Develop New Treatments and Vaccines
It's a team effort. If you aren't working with your doctors and the team that's doing the study, nobody is going to get anywhere.”RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINE, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) invites the Raleigh-Durham community to attend AWARE for All, a free online educational health event on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4-6pm EDT via a customized, secure online platform.
CISCRP's AWARE for All - Raleigh-Durham program is supported by local research teams, advocacy groups, and a consortium of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and service provider organizations. The online program offers organizations the opportunity to bring educational health and clinical research information directly to diverse patient communities and the general public.
Around the world, people are living longer, healthier lives thanks to medical advancements and new treatments and drugs. But that reach could be even greater with increased diversity in clinical research participation. AWARE for All - Raleigh-Durham's free online program aims to educate and empower the public in making informed decisions about clinical research, understanding the process, and knowing the questions to ask. For many clinical research participants, the decision to join a study is empowering and a way to take more control of their healthcare.
Paulette McDaniels is a clinical research participant and encourages others to learn as much as they can about a clinical trial before they decide to join. She also says you learn more about your own health and body in a clinical study, and that can help inform the study team. "It's a team effort. If you aren't working with your doctors and the team that's doing the study, nobody is going to get anywhere," says McDaniels.
The AWARE for All online program on October 22nd, includes a panel discussion with researchers and patients who will share their experiences as clinical trial participants. Discussion topics will focus on clinical research, health advocacy and equity, COVID-19 research and lung complications, and respiratory health. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions, participate in two health exercises-Shibashi and a Lung Cancer Risk assessment, and visit a virtual health fair to connect with local and national community health advocates and researchers to learn more about their educational resources. A virtual theater will be featuring educational clinical research videos.
Clinical research participant Jim Butler shared his story: he thanks his wife who brought the trial opportunity to his attention and feels it was "an important way to be proactive about his diagnosis." Jim referred to his research participation as something that he "feels really good about doing and is glad he can contribute to…"
AWARE for All - Raleigh-Durham will be held Thursday, October 22nd, from 4-6pm. Attendance is free, but please reserve your spot today by clicking here. To learn more, visit awareforall.org or call 877-633-4376.
The AWARE for All - Raleigh-Durham supporters include Allergy & Asthma Network, Brain Injury Association of North Carolina, Debbie's Dream Foundation, Duke - Office of Clinical Research, Hemophilia of North Carolina, Javara, LGBT Center of Raleigh, Lung Cancer Initiative, Lupus Research Alliance, Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, PRA Health Sciences - Rare Disease Center, Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill and the AWARE Industry Consortium.
About CISCRP
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit www.CISCRP.org for more information or to participate in CISCRP's educational initiatives. For additional questions about AWARE for All, contact awareforall@ciscrp.org or call 877-633-4376.
