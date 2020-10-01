Fully Remodeled Lodge Montgomery Bell Opens

Tennessee State Parks today held the official grand reopening of the fully remodeled, 117-room Lodge Montgomery Bell at Montgomery Bell State Park.

“This is a great occasion for the park, and it means exciting new opportunities for events, which have long been so popular at this site,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “This will build on tradition and be a special place to dine, stay overnight and explore the great outdoors.”

The lodge sits on the banks of Lake Acorn just 40 minutes outside Nashville and minutes away from Interstate-40. The renovated lodge features modern rooms, a new full-service restaurant and bar, and 6,000 square feet of flexible event space.

The lodge features multiple room options with large windows and stunning balcony views. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Guests at the lodge will have access to an outdoor pool, fitness room and outdoor patios overlooking the lake.

The state park in Dickson County is seen as an ideal getaway for those in or near Nashville, providing a remote setting just a short drive from the city. The 3,850-acre park was once the center of the iron industry in Middle Tennessee and is named for businessman Montgomery Bell.

The park features the 18-hole Montgomery Bell Golf Course, which is part of the Tennessee Golf Trail. Activities at the park include hiking, biking, and fishing. The park features nearly 19 miles of trails.