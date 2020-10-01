Gorbel® Affiliate Acquires Canadian Material Handling Company
Gorbel affiliate acquires Engineered Lifting Systems & Equipment of Ontario. ELS manufactures and distributes a wide range of material handling products.VICTOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorbel Inc. announces that one of its new affiliate businesses has acquired Engineered Lifting Systems (ELS) & Equipment Inc. of Elmira, Ontario.
ELS is a manufacturer, designer, and distributor of a wide portfolio of material handling products used in environments ranging from distribution centers to heavy manufacturing. Primary products produced in Elmira include Destuff-IT™/Restuff-IT™ ergonomic conveyor systems for loading and unloading containers, overhead crane systems, transfer carts, and below-the-hook lifting attachments. Integration of the two companies will begin immediately and is expected to last throughout 2021.
“The acquisition of ELS allows Gorbel® to build upon our mission to Improve People’s Lives beyond our traditional overhead lifting solutions”, says Brian Reh, Gorbel® CEO. “In particular, the Destuff-IT™ and Restuff-IT™ products that protect and assist employees in distribution centers enable Gorbel to effectively enter a market where we have had minimal presence in the past. Additionally, we intend to add many of ELS’s other products to our overhead lifting offering thus better serving our traditional markets.”
In addition to growing the manufacturing team and capacity in Elmira, Ontario, Gorbel® is expanding its footprint in the Rochester, New York area in order to meet the anticipated needs that will result from the acquisition. The increased demand for production is expected to create as many as 90 new jobs in the Rochester area during the next year.
About Gorbel®: Founded in 1977, Gorbel® is a leading manufacturer of lifting equipment for use in industries around the world. Primary products include ergonomic cranes, intelligent lifting devices, hoists, and overhead patented track systems. Manufacturing locations include Victor and Henrietta, New York; Pell City, Alabama; Goodyear, Arizona; and Tianjin, China.
Additional Information:
www.gorbel.com
https://www.engliftsystems.com/
www.destuffit.com
Robert Beightol
Gorbel Inc.
+1 585-924-6178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn