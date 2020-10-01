Westminster / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20B104541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: September 25, 2020 at approximately 10:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Kyle Riendeau

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 27, 2020, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks were advised of a family fight that occurred on September 25th at approximately 10:30 PM in the town of Grafton. Probable cause was found that Kyle Riendeau assaulted a family member in the presence of a child. Riendeau was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in court on September 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

