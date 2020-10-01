Westminster / Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104541
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: September 25, 2020 at approximately 10:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Kyle Riendeau
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 27, 2020, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks were advised of a family fight that occurred on September 25th at approximately 10:30 PM in the town of Grafton. Probable cause was found that Kyle Riendeau assaulted a family member in the presence of a child. Riendeau was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in court on September 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.