OnTrend Concepts Launches The Ghost Kitchen Conference
OnTrend Concepts has announced that they will be hosting The Ghost Kitchen Conference in early 2021.DALLAS, TX, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnTrend Concepts has announced that they will be hosting The Ghost Kitchen Conference in early 2021.
Highlights
• The first conference organized to bring together the leaders from across the fast-growing ghost kitchen industry.
• Being held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas at Reunion Tower from February 16-18, 2021.
• Conference to be held in-person.
October 1, 2020, Dallas, Texas:
The rapid growth of ghost kitchen concepts is one of the bright spots for a restaurant industry severely impacted by the coronavirus. OnTrend Concepts, a leading source of information and networking in the restaurant industry, will be holding the first conference organized to bring together experts to discuss the challenges, opportunities, trends, and technology solutions faced by the ghost kitchen industry. The in-person conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas at Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas from February 16-18, 2021.
“In the last few months, we have witnessed the rapid adoption of innovations in the restaurant industry. With the coronavirus, this has happened without the traditional in-person interaction which occurs at industry conferences,” stated OnTrend Concepts’ President & Publisher, Peter Cook. “With so much at stake, and so much being invested in these new models, this conference will be a unique opportunity to bring together restauranteurs, ghost kitchen companies, technology partners, private equity investors, delivery companies, and others to address challenges and opportunities.”
The conference agenda promises to discuss the varying ghost kitchen formats, industry forecasts, concept development, delivery solutions, branding and marketing best practices, data management and analytics, finance and investment issues, international markets, kitchen design, and international markets.
In addition to speakers and indoor exhibit space, the conference will include some outdoor exhibit space where conference sponsors can showcase mobile kitchen trailers, delivery vehicles, and other larger equipment which cannot be displayed indoors.
“Restauranteurs know it is important for the health and well-being of society for people to once more come together and meet in-person. We’re pleased to be able to provide this opportunity,” added Cook, “The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort has protocols in place to help us maintain proper distances and to minimize risk. They have been holding live in-person events on site without issue and we look forward to having a great conference.”
Those interested in learning more about attending, sponsorship, or speaking opportunities can visit https://ontrendconcepts.com/ghost-kitchen-conference/ or call (317) 735-8800.
About OnTrend Concepts
OnTrend Concepts is an organization that excels at sharing information and providing connections to help our customers to stay informed about the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in their industry, while simultaneously providing access to many of the leaders, influencers, and decision-makers in that industry.
OnTrend Concepts recognizes the need for a dedicated information-sharing forum tailored to business leader needs in these quickly changing sectors. OnTrend Concept’s mission is to address these needs by providing thoughtful events and information for industry executives, investors, and supplier partners. The format, topics, and speakers at our events are carefully selected to advance this mission. Beyond OnTrend Concept’s live gatherings, our weekly news digests are must-reads for professionals working in those sectors.
