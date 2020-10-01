ZeroDown® Software and Alignite Solutions Join Forces on High Availability Solutions for IBM/Red Hat Hybrid Cloud
ZeroDown® Software and Alignite Solutions accelerate announced pathway for companies to power their businesses on IBM’s hybrid cloud.
Alignite’s expertise in implementing IBM and Red Hat hybrid cloud services makes them the ideal partner to deliver our ultra HA solutions for applications running in IBM’s environment.””GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeroDown® Software, a leading provider of ultra HA™ solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud, and Alignite Solutions, an expert in hybrid cloud deployments, today announced an accelerated pathway for companies to power their businesses on IBM’s hybrid cloud. The new partnership combines AIignite’s expertise, helping clients develop custom applications leveraging IBM Cloud Pak services and Red Hat Openshift, with ZeroDown’s unique capabilities in bringing business assurance to applications running on any IT infrastructure.
Alignite Solutions helps businesses develop, manage, optimize, automate, and deploy IBM/Red Hat hybrid cloud solutions while ZeroDown Software provides a high availability safety net for applications running on any platform or from any location, on-premises or cloud. The two organizations combined expertise and technologies will allow SMBs and Enterprises integrated access to cloud readiness services, application migration, and IBM and Red Hat’s suite of intelligent software solutions.
“Alignite’s expertise in implementing IBM and Red Hat hybrid cloud services makes them the ideal partner to deliver our ultra HA solutions for applications running in IBM’s environment.” said Alan Gin, ZeroDown Software co-founder, and CEO. “We were excited to learn that, right out of the gate, Alignite Solutions will offer ZeroDown’s "Cloud Fast" Quickstart + 30 days free trial. This means that businesses can deploy our safety net to get their applications up and running quickly then take full advantage of IBM’s.”
“I am excited to announce this partnership to ensure accelerated time to market for companies seeking to run their critical business applications on IBM and Red Hat’s hybrid cloud” said Keith Chern, CEO and Chief Architect at Alignite Solutions. “Our clients can run their critical business applications reliably on IBM and Red Hat’s hybrid cloud platform and take full advantage of the cost-saving options, scalability and performance while creating compelling experiences that their customers will love.”
About ZERODOWN® Software
ZeroDown® Software provides Ultra High Availability™ solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud. ZeroDown’s patented Always Available™ technology brings resilience to business applications running on any IT infrastructure, protecting transactions and data with zero downtime. For more information, please visit http://www.zerodownsoftware.com.
About Alignite Solutions
Alignite Solutions is a premier Custom Software Development Company specializing in the development of time-sensitive and innovative solutions. For more information, please visit www.alignite.com.
