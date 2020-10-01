Vermont Celebrates the Many Ways to Enjoy Maple Through the Changing Seasons with the Vermont Maple 100!

October 1, 2020 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, along with several partners, are bringing together the maple industry, specialty products, and maple-inspired activities all across the state in a campaign that will run throughout the month of October.

“The sugar maple brightens our Vermont hillsides each fall. It’s a colorful reminder how sweet this tree is,” Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “Without the sugar maple, there is no Vermont maple. Maple 100 celebrates the countless ways to sweeten up your life.”

Discover Vermont’s Maple 100 – a fall celebration of all things inspired by and tied to the famous sugar maple in Vermont. It’s a chance to explore hundreds of maple activities, adventures, and maple-inspired products across the state. The Maple 100 encourages Vermonters and visitors to uncover a wonderfully unexpected side of maple.

“Vermont is well known for its maple syrup and of course the vibrant fall colors maple trees create,” said Commissioner of Tourism and Marketing Heather Pelham. “What many people don’t know is just how versatile maple syrup can be year-round. We hope visitors and Vermonters alike will find new ways to enjoy maple through the Maple 100 program, whether that’s making a new recipe at home or discovering new parts of our wonderful state.”

Visit a new or cherished destination you’ve never seen and then drop by a brewery or distillery to see how they use maple. Combine a bike ride with a visit to a sugarhouse or farm stand. Pick out a favorite maple creemee from a local general store or along your way home from a hike in a Vermont State Park. Try maple cheddar and hot sauce for a sweet and spicy twist to your next grilled cheese or add maple candy crumbled into your favorite cookie recipe for an added burst of flavor. The possibilities never end.

Find out more at www.VTMaple100.com, including details about featured local businesses, specialty products, recipes, and download a Maple 100 Bingo Card to join in on the fun. Sample and savor. Learn and mingle with makers. Get lost in discovering something new. There’s more to maple!

Also, be sure not to miss updates and fun for all ages from our many partners! Find trails on DigInVT.com, follow along with Rooted in Vermont on social media at facebook.com/RootedinVermont, and subscribe to the weekly Fall Foliage Reports from the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing at www.vermontvacation.com/seasons/fall to receive updates about the season.