New $400K LFPA Grants Announced to Eleven Vermont Community Assistance and Food Distribution Organizations

Local Food Purchase Assistance Program focuses on connecting Vermont farmers to underserved communities across the state

April 25, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) announces eleven grantees from a new competitive round of funding within the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) program, referred to as LFPA Plus.

Approximately $400,000 will be awarded to eleven organizations that have diverse projects to purchase from socially disadvantaged Vermont farmers and producers and distribute to underserved community members across the state. Projects will focus on increasing equity and cultivating new relationships between local growers and entities providing food to their neighbors. Some projects will involve continuation and/or expansion of previously funded LFPA projects.

Projects will begin this spring and run for one year across 11 Vermont counties.

Awards include:

This funding is part of a larger LFPA program that is administered by USDA Agricultural Marketing Service and is part of the “Build Back Better” initiative authorized by the American Rescue Plan. LFPA Plus funds, specifically, have been authorized by the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC). VAAFM administered the initial $500,000, two-year cooperative agreement awarded in July 2022, and is now administering an additional $400,000 for sub-awards, after receiving an additional amendment in May of 2023.

VAAFM previously announced five projects that were awarded in the Fall of 2022 with initial LFPA funding, followed by an additional nine projects that were awarded in the Spring of 2023. Additionally, eight emergency relief projects were awarded funds in the Fall of 2023 to support emerging and exacerbated food security needs in the wake of the flooding and severe weather events. All of these projects have since concluded implementation.

For questions about Vermont’s LFPA program, contact: Sarah McIlvennie | sarah.mcilvennie@vermont.gov | 802-261-5866