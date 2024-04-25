New $400K LFPA Grants Announced to Eleven Vermont Community Assistance and Food Distribution Organizations
Local Food Purchase Assistance Program focuses on connecting Vermont farmers to underserved communities across the state
April 25, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) announces eleven grantees from a new competitive round of funding within the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) program, referred to as LFPA Plus.
Approximately $400,000 will be awarded to eleven organizations that have diverse projects to purchase from socially disadvantaged Vermont farmers and producers and distribute to underserved community members across the state. Projects will focus on increasing equity and cultivating new relationships between local growers and entities providing food to their neighbors. Some projects will involve continuation and/or expansion of previously funded LFPA projects.
Projects will begin this spring and run for one year across 11 Vermont counties.
Awards include:
- $50,000 to Community Food Project, through fiscal agent Retreat Farm, to provide 65 free CSA shares to families in need through their Farm Share program. (Windham County)
- $49,780 to Center for an Agricultural Economy, to expand their Produce to Pantries program to facilitate increased distribution of Vermont grown food at five area food pantries. (Caledonia & Orleans Counties)
- $47,705 to BROC Community Action Food Shelf to expand the availability of goat and pork meat and produce at the BROC Food Shelf by purchasing from Rutland and Bennington County producers. (Rutland and Bennington Counties)
- $45,000 to Intervale Center to improve the variety offerings and impact of Fair Share CSA program and provide twelve pop-up distributions in historically underserved communities during winter months. (Chittenden County)
- $45,000 to SUSU commUNITY Farm to expand their free Box of Resilience CSA program to provide locally grown, culturally relevant vegetables for BIPOC families and new refugees. (Windham County)
- $40,595 to Senior Solutions, to partner CSA farms with twelve distribution sites, serving elderly and otherwise abled community members, and purchase CSA shares to be deconstructed and distributed at each site. (Windsor County)
- $33,000 to Conscious Homestead, through fiscal agent Community Resilience Organizations, to expand their Community Care Share Program to distribute locally grown and produced food from BIPOC-operated enterprises to members of the Black and Brown communities. (Chittenden County)
- $30,000 to Maquam Bay of Missisquoi to expand the volume and diversity of food available at their food shelf, especially, protein (meat), vegetables and honey. (Franklin County)
- $21,000 to Capstone Community Action to expand availability and distribution of meat, eggs and produce through their food shelf. (Washington, Lamoille, Orange Counties)
- $20,000 to Glinnis Hill Farm to provide 30 summer and 20 winter cost-free CSA shares to households and families in their community through their CSA programming. (Washington County)
- $15,000 to The People’s Farmstand, through fiscal agent Peace and Justice Center, to connect underserved community members with expanded local, organic, and culturally appropriate produce at weekly and monthly farmstands. (Chittenden County)
This funding is part of a larger LFPA program that is administered by USDA Agricultural Marketing Service and is part of the “Build Back Better” initiative authorized by the American Rescue Plan. LFPA Plus funds, specifically, have been authorized by the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC). VAAFM administered the initial $500,000, two-year cooperative agreement awarded in July 2022, and is now administering an additional $400,000 for sub-awards, after receiving an additional amendment in May of 2023.
VAAFM previously announced five projects that were awarded in the Fall of 2022 with initial LFPA funding, followed by an additional nine projects that were awarded in the Spring of 2023. Additionally, eight emergency relief projects were awarded funds in the Fall of 2023 to support emerging and exacerbated food security needs in the wake of the flooding and severe weather events. All of these projects have since concluded implementation.
For questions about Vermont’s LFPA program, contact: Sarah McIlvennie | sarah.mcilvennie@vermont.gov | 802-261-5866