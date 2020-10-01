Mariel Hemingway to Keynote Jacksonville Women’s Network (JWN) Speaker’s Forum in Spring 2021

Actress and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway, granddaughter of Pulitzer and Nobel Prize recipient Ernest Hemingway. Pulitzer and Nobel Prize recipient Ernest Hemingway.

In her keynote address, entitled "Unstoppable," Mariel shares her family story and her personal journey out of depression

Mariel's message is also one of hope and action. It centers on honoring both our past and our personal story, while overcoming anxiety that prevents our best life and our best future."

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway, granddaughter of Pulitzer and Nobel Prize recipient Ernest Hemingway, is the keynote speaker for the Jacksonville Women's Network's (JWN’s) 2021 Annual Speaker’s Forum, a highly-regarded signature event open to the public. The event and dinner are scheduled for Thursday, March 4, 2021. Additional details will be announced in the near future. To be notified when they become available, email admin@jaxwomensnetwork.com.

Apart from being born into one of the most celebrated families in the world, Mariel has earned esteem in her own right as an Oscar-nominated actress, author and speaker. Considered by many to be an expert on healthy living, she spends much of her time on passion projects that foster awareness and help create mental and physical health, life balance and inner joy. She is also Co-founder of Dead Poets Foundation and has produced the Emmy-nominated documentary “Running from Crazy” about the Hemingway family in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey.

In her keynote address, entitled “Unstoppable,” Mariel will share her family story—from the suicides of her grandfather Ernest and her sister Margaux—to her own personal journey from depression to a life filled with purpose and passion.

With record-breaking numbers of depression and suicide, anxiety, social isolation and fear amidst the 2020 pandemic, Mariel’s message is welcome and timely. Concerns about mental health and wellbeing continue to rise. In April 2020, U.S. News & World Report published the following from a recent study:

• U.S. suicide rate has risen 35% in the past two decades.

• The highest suicide rate among women are those from ages 45-64.

“Mariel’s message is also one of hope and action,” said Ann Mackey, president of JWN. “It centers on honoring both our past and our personal story, while overcoming anxiety that prevents our best life and our best future.”

About Jacksonville Women’s Network (JWN)

JWN is a 501(c) 6 nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and accelerate the advancement of women in both personal and professional endeavors. It is an exclusive, by-invitation-only organization of high-performing, highly-qualified women. It’s unique networking system of both small and large group experiences is a conduit for creating and strengthening relationships. JWN is the only organization whose sole purpose is to provide members untethered access to all levels of leadership.