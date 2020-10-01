Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold special meeting Oct. 5

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 5, remotely via teleconference to discuss providing input to the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental and Health Equity Task Force (Task Force). The public is invited to listen to the meeting online or by phone.

This special board meeting is being held to specifically discuss and contribute to the Task Force Subcommittee on Environmental Justice and Inclusion’s draft Short-Term Goal to develop a framework to inventory the environmental impacts in aging public buildings and housing.

WHO: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT: Board Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 5, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e766fdbfdf0a512c166bb0fd3847a66a9 Meeting number: 171 908 7048 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 171 908 7048

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

Established under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 143, the Task Force is comprised of five subcommittees targeting core areas including Access to Healthcare, Economic Opportunities and Business Development, Educational Opportunity, Environmental Justice and Inclusion, and Patient Engagement.

