20B203177/Crash-DUI/

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B203177
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-254-2382
DATE/TIME: 6:44 pm, 09-30-20
STREET: Brothers Road
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tanner C. Fisher
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: incapacitating injuries, no visible injuries but possible internal injuries
HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09-30-20 at approximately 6:44 pm, the Vermont State Police was contacted about a single vehicle rollover crash on Brothers Road in the town of Hartland. Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator was not on scene. Evidence developed through witnesses suggested alcohol impairment. Subsequently, the operator identified as Tanner C. Fisher of Charlestown, New Hampshire presented himself at Mt. Ascutney Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. A DUI investigation was started and administered at the hospital. A blood draw was completed to further the investigation. A criminal citation was issued for DUI & Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Fisher's vehicle sustained complete damage as a result of the crash and was removed by Legendary Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-3-20