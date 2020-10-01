20B203177/Crash-DUI/

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B203177

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

DATE/TIME: 6:44 pm, 09-30-20

STREET: Brothers Road

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tanner C. Fisher

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: incapacitating injuries, no visible injuries but possible internal injuries

HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09-30-20 at approximately 6:44 pm, the Vermont State Police was contacted about a single vehicle rollover crash on Brothers Road in the town of Hartland. Upon arrival, it was determined that the operator was not on scene. Evidence developed through witnesses suggested alcohol impairment. Subsequently, the operator identified as Tanner C. Fisher of Charlestown, New Hampshire presented himself at Mt. Ascutney Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. A DUI investigation was started and administered at the hospital. A blood draw was completed to further the investigation. A criminal citation was issued for DUI & Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Fisher's vehicle sustained complete damage as a result of the crash and was removed by Legendary Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-3-20