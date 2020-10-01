Maryland Forest Service Begins Logging Site Visits

October 1, 2020

Improved Communications to Help Bolster Resource Protection

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Service will conduct forest harvest site visits on active logging operations across the state, in a joint effort with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to protect natural resources, wetlands, and waterways during forest harvest operations.

The Forest Service will provide expert and time-sensitive technical assistance to forest product operators to help insure timber harvests are conducted in compliance with the approved Erosion and Sediment Control, using the most effective and appropriate best management practices. This improved communication with the forest industry will bolster efforts to help control sediment pollution from entering Maryland’s waterways.

Loggers are required to notify their DNR county forester and delegated county inspector three business days before starting the logging operation. The loggers’ approved Erosion and Sediment Control permit will list the appropriate person to contact before starting the job.

Counties with delegated enforcement authority from MDE will still need to be contacted prior to starting the timber harvest operation. Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Worcester are counties with delegated enforcement authority for forest harvest operations. Once notified, DNR foresters will conduct site visits to assist loggers with Sediment and Erosion Control compliance as needed.

MDE or the county with delegated authority will retain the enforcement authority at any harvest site where noncompliance issues are observed. The goal is to eliminate the need for enforcement by addressing potential areas of concern before they become an issue of noncompliance with the sediment and erosion control regulations.

The Maryland Forest Service is scheduled to begin visiting active logging jobs immediately. More information is on the DNR website.