Bails delivers Infor ERP with less risk, lower cost, and more value according to latest KLAS research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canonsburg, PA – September 30, 2020 Bails & Associates, LLC (Bails), an Infor CloudSuite implementation specialist and technology management consulting partner, was recently rated in the KLAS Business Implementation Services Category. KLAS Research is a healthcare IT data and insights company, providing the industry with accurate, honest, and impartial client feedback on software and services. Data was gathered from candid and anonymized resources to determine recent KLAS ratings.
In the KLAS “First Look” report, Bails received top ratings in client satisfaction and was recognized for minimizing the time and resources needed to bring clients live with higher value, fewer risks, and lower costs. Bails was also given high marks for client/consultant relationships and the quality of their consulting staff.
All respondents included in the study from hospitals and health organizations surveyed would contract with Bails again for future projects and viewed the firm as a “true partner” and valued part of their team. A vast majority shared that Bails “consistently exceeds expectations”. Highlights also contained in the KLAS study include Bails development of proprietary tools that accelerate the delivery of an operational live environment, shared project management tools and client specific implementation paths and training processes. According to CEO Jamie Bails, “Our biggest differentiator is the experience of our consulting team. Averaging 21 years of tenure in the Infor space they use their well-developed skills to facilitate clients through every step of the project. We help clients maximize their Infor investment by aligning system capabilities and operational efficiencies with their organizational mission and vision.”
According to one anonymous Associate CIO representing a Bails client, “Bails has been an integral partner of ours for many years. We had leadership transformation pretty much in all areas, and Bails has helped us advance some different practices from a technology standpoint. We put a lot of trust in the relationship, and the vendor’s consultants get the job done. We know that if we have a challenge, we can pick up the phone and talk to the vendor directly. Our relationship with them has been very valuable, and I don’t see that changing.”
Bails & Associates is an Infor Alliance and Service partner that provides accomplished, certified service consultants with a multitude of talents, abilities, and experience across diverse industries. Resources are trained, mentored, and vetted, making them qualified to meet all client needs. They provide support to project teams with training, product expertise, product planning, programming, system administration, organizational change management and a range of other services. Bails has won numerous awards including Infor Excellence Cloud Partner of the Year for 2019. To learn more or to view the full report, please visit https://www.bailsllc.com/
Bryan Waters
