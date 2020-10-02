Vancouver Artist Zachary Toigo Releases New Nostalgic Pop Single, “Perfectly Clear”
“Perfectly Clear” Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-instrumentalist Zachary Toigo releases his latest single, “Perfectly Clear,” off his upcoming third album, Others.
A hybrid of 80s melodies and contemporary pop rock, “Perfectly Clear” went through several creative variations before all of the elements came together. It began as a piano ballad, but when Zachary began experimenting with a drum machine underneath his keyboards, the song morphed into the trippy, mesmerizing pop synth masterpiece it is today.
The message and nostalgic sound of “Perfectly Clear”—the entire album was recorded almost exclusively on 80s-era instruments—give the song an almost indescribable playful charm.
The song is the second single off of Others; the first, “Miloš”, was released in August. The album is produced by Jamey Koch and features a more traditional feel and sophisticated sound, giving it the most cohesive sound of all of Zachary’s albums so far.
“Perfectly Clear” is available on all major platforms. You can follow Zachary on Instagram to stay tuned to his upcoming activities.
About Zachary Toigo
Zachary is a Canadian artist based in Vancouver, B.C. He writes all of his own songs and plays nearly every instrument heard in his music, including bass, keyboard, and guitar as well as lead vocals. Zachary draws inspiration from artists such as The Beatles, Radiohead, Prince, Pink Floyd, and The Smiths.
