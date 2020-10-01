Commissioner’s Talent Pool | Nebraska Department of Education

For questions regarding the Commissioner’s Talent Pool, please contact:

Lora Sypal, Executive Office Associate Office of the Commissioner Nebraska Department of Education P.O. Box 94987 Lincoln, NE 68509-4987

Talent Pool Recommendation Form (PDF): Talent Pool Recommendation Form

Instructions for Saving and Completing the PDF Form:

Right click on the Talent Pool Recommendation Form link above.

Select “Save link as” or “Save file as”.

Save the link or file to your computer.

Navigate on your computer to where the file was saved.

Open and complete the form in Adobe Reader.

Save what you have completed.

At the bottom of the form, “Submit by Email” the completed form.

Also in the Email, attach the one page narrative, as to how the candidate meets the criteria, and the candidate’s resume.

If you have technical issues with the PDF form: https://www.education.ne.gov/pdfhelp/

For questions or to receive a Word version of the Form, contact Lora Sypal, lora.sypal@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-5059.