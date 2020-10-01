Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commissioner’s Talent Pool | Nebraska Department of Education

For questions regarding the Commissioner’s Talent Pool, please contact:

Lora Sypal, Executive Office Associate Office of the Commissioner Nebraska Department of Education P.O. Box 94987 Lincoln, NE  68509-4987

Talent Pool Recommendation Form (PDF):  Talent Pool Recommendation Form

Instructions for Saving and Completing the PDF Form:

  • Right click on the Talent Pool Recommendation Form link above.
  • Select “Save link as” or “Save file as”.
  • Save the link or file to your computer.
  • Navigate on your computer to where the file was saved.
  • Open and complete the form in Adobe Reader.
  • Save what you have completed.
  • At the bottom of the form, “Submit by Email” the completed form.
  • Also in the Email, attach the one page narrative, as to how the candidate meets the criteria, and the candidate’s resume.

If you have technical issues with the PDF form:  https://www.education.ne.gov/pdfhelp/

For questions or to receive a Word version of the Form, contact Lora Sypal, lora.sypal@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-5059.

