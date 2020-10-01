Commissioner’s Talent Pool | Nebraska Department of Education
For questions regarding the Commissioner’s Talent Pool, please contact:
Lora Sypal, Executive Office Associate Office of the Commissioner Nebraska Department of Education P.O. Box 94987 Lincoln, NE 68509-4987
Talent Pool Recommendation Form (PDF): Talent Pool Recommendation Form
Instructions for Saving and Completing the PDF Form:
- Right click on the Talent Pool Recommendation Form link above.
- Select “Save link as” or “Save file as”.
- Save the link or file to your computer.
- Navigate on your computer to where the file was saved.
- Open and complete the form in Adobe Reader.
- Save what you have completed.
- At the bottom of the form, “Submit by Email” the completed form.
- Also in the Email, attach the one page narrative, as to how the candidate meets the criteria, and the candidate’s resume.
If you have technical issues with the PDF form: https://www.education.ne.gov/pdfhelp/
For questions or to receive a Word version of the Form, contact Lora Sypal, lora.sypal@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-5059.