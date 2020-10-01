Vermont Legislature Extends VCAAP Application Deadline to November 15th

October 1, 2020 | Montpelier, VT - The deadline for the Vermont COVID-19 Agricultural Assistance Program (VCAAP) Dairy Assistance Application and Agriculture & Working Lands Application has been extended to November 15, 2020 at 8:00 AM. This extension and some important changes to the grant programs were included in new legislation.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture will continue to process applications received prior to the initial deadline of October 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM. The Agency will temporarily suspend taking new applications for a couple of weeks to update the application. The Agency will let the public know when the application is up and running again.

During this interim period, the Agency strongly encourages potential applicants to gather documentation of their losses and costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency and prepare to apply when the applications reopen.

Other important VCAAP items of note:

Eligible applicants with a net business profit between March 1 and August 1, 2020 are not disqualified from the Agriculture & Working Lands Grant Program.

Eligible sole proprietors are no longer disqualified from the Agriculture & Working Lands Grant Program because they did not file a W-2 form for themselves or an employee in the 2018 or 2019 taxable year.

A business may now apply for more than one State grant funded by Coronavirus Relief Funds, but not for the same purpose as another grant or to cover the same losses or costs.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture expects to establish a VCAAP Farmers’ Market Assistance Application for farmers’ markets that do not qualify for the current program because their annual gross sales are less than $10,000. The maximum award for this new program will be $2,000.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture will establish a VCAAP Farm to School Assistance Application. The maximum Farm to School Assistance award will be $10,000.

For questions please call or write at:

802.828.2430 select #9

agr.COVIDresponse@vermont.gov

-or-

Scott Waterman

Policy and Communications Director | VT Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

802-622-4662 | scott.waterman@vermont.gov