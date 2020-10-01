Consumer Identity Provider LoginRadius Supports Harry Rosen's Growing Demand for Single Sign-On
Leading CIAM platform supports the Men’s Fashion Apparel retailer with a single-point approach to authentication
Seamless authentication isn't just a matter of platform enhancement, it's also a matter of continued commitment to consumer experience.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a worldwide leader in SaaS-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution, is happy to announce its successful service implementation for Toronto-based Harry Rosen, a leading retailer for Men’s Fashion Apparel. The identity platform delivered a complete, single-point approach to authentication and access for Harry Rosen’s consumers to enter its new digital platform.
Harry Rosen’s requirement of a leading vendor in CIAM that provided them the flexibility of multiple solutions and the know-how to navigate consumers within an e-commerce platform led them to LoginRadius.
The Men's Fashion Apparel retailer wanted to ensure that consumers enjoy frictionless access to their digital platform, and LoginRadius was more than up for the task. With its robust data migration process, the CIAM provider took into consideration all the business requirements of Harry Rosen. Consequently, it provided new and existing customers a seamless switch to the revamped platform.
Ian Rosen the head and VP of Digital at Harry Rosen had this to say, “We had compelling data that showed us how important having our users log-in was to our ecommerce experience, but we didn’t have anything that could be seamless for the client and most importantly secure. We also were looking for a solution that would allow us to more closely link our Customer Recognition program to our online experience, as that journey often begins in-store. From supporting an easy password migration to supporting our Social Sign-On implementation, the LoginRadius team helped us architect a great authentication experience for our clients when we went live on our new ecommerce platform”
"Seamless authentication isn't just a matter of platform enhancement, it's also a matter of continued commitment to consumer experience," said Karl Wittig, AVP of Customer Success at LoginRadius. "With our robust service implementation, we've been able to better respond to Harry Rosen's business needs while also strengthening their platform reliability."
Following the implementation, Harry Rosen now provides stronger authentication via traditional email and password, or social login while giving an enriching experience to its new and existing consumers.
About Harry Rosen
Harry Rosen Inc., Canada’s leading quality men’s wear retailer, celebrated its sixtieth year in 2014.
Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, Harry Rosen Inc. has grown from a
single 500-square-foot store in Toronto. As its leader, Larry has exponentially grown the business,
more than doubling its volume. He has secured its space as a powerhouse in Canadian retailing now
with 17 stores across the country, and in excess of 300,000 sq.ft., accounting for an estimated 40
percent of the Canadian market in high-end men’s wear.
Since 2012, Harry Rosen has been acknowledged as a Platinum Club Member of Canada’s 50 Best
Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada’s 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures.
Harry Rosen was also named one of the 10 Most Influential Menswear Stores in North America by
MR Magazine in 2014, the only retailer outside of the United States to make the list.
Harry Rosen stores offer extensive collections of the world’s finest menswear labels including
Armani Collezioni, Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce & Gabbana, Canali, Etro,
Kiton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Loro Piana, Prada, Eton, J.P. Tilford by Samuelsohn and
Ermenegildo Zegna.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience and win consumer trust.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
