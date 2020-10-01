EDRM to Host New Blog Series by DISCO Chief Innovation Officer Cat Casey

EDRM DISCO EDiscovery Cat

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to celebrate a new biweekly blog from its global advisory council leader Cat Casey. Entitled “eDiscovery Cat,” the blog will focus on lessons and best practices for people learning e-discovery, from 101 to veteran legal practitioners.

“Cat Casey has distilled her decades of e-discovery experience into informative, fun-to-read posts,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “With her trademark humor and engaging graphics, Cat is among the most read e-discovery writers in our space. We are grateful and proud to make her insights available to the global community of EDRM readers.”

“I am beyond honored to join the impactful conversation EDRM fosters in the legal community and hope my quirky and approachable take on the complexities of law, e-discovery and legal AI furthers the mission of empowering, educating and engaging legal practitioners from novice to rainmaker and everyone in between,” says Casey.

The EDRM Blog is home to multiple industry-renown authors. The new EDRM website features author pages with bios and is searchable by topic and author.

The eDiscovery Cat installments debut on October 1 and will be available through the EDRM Blog. To hear more from Casey, check out her interview with Mary Mack, EDRM CEO, and Kaylee Walstad, EDRM chief strategy officer, on the Illumination Zone podcast.

About Cat Casey

DISCO Chief Innovation Officer Catherine “Cat” A. Casey is an established thought leader in e-discovery and data analytics. Casey has more than a decade of experience working with organizations around the complex e-discovery and forensic needs that arise from litigation, expansive regulation and contractual relationships and works closely with DISCO clients as they modernize the practice of law.

Previously, Casey was at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where she led the Am Law 200 firm’s global e-discovery and practice technology team. She specialized in e-discovery, data analytics, cybersecurity and information governance. Prior to joining Gibson Dunn, Casey helped run the computer forensics and e-discovery practice at PwC. She also built out the antitrust forensic technology practice and served as the national subject matter expert on e-discovery for KPMG. A graduate of Harvard University, Casey also attended Pepperdine School of Law.

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies around the world use DISCO for e-discovery, case management, compliance, disputes and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.