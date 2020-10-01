Cabot Global Investments Rebrands as Copilot Ventures
Same niche sector focus but with a new general partner, a new office and a new fund
The rebrand is not just cosmetic we have a new partner joining the team, a new office and a new fund so we have taken this opportunity to also evolve and improve our approach in the market as a whole.”LONDON, SHOREDITCH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabot Global Investments, a Future of Work and Education sector-focused fund, announced today a rebrand to its visual identity and the launch of an updated corporate website in response to increasing demand from founders for non-dilutive working capital solutions. The new logo is an evolution of the company's previous logo, with a look and feel that is better aligned with the renewed focus and funding structure.
— Andrew Grevett
"The previous identity was deliberately neutral as we refined our approach but the new positioning demanded something much stronger. It's been two years since we've updated the business look and feel in a significant way so the time was right to modernise and simplify our brand identity," said Andrew Grevett, Managing Partner, who led the branding evolution.
ABOUT COPILOT VENTURES
Copilot Ventures is a thesis-driven venture dent fund based in London, offering a unique combination of traditional bank debt and venture capital to provide founder-friendly growth capital for ambitious technology entrepreneurs in the future of work and education sectors. To find out more visit the new website - www.copilot.ventures
