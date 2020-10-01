Bren Simon: Giving Back to Our Environment
Continuing a legacy of respect, kindness, and compassion
Being Environmentally Conscious – A Gift for Today & Generations to Follow.
The mission of Bren and Melvin Simon Foundation & The Joshua Max Simon Foundation is to empower others, and to make positive indelible differences on the lives of others.”CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is adapted from a previous posting from Bren Simon regarding “going green” and meeting the environmental challenges facing our nation and world. Please visit BrenSimon.com for more information.
— Bren Simon
The act and idea of giving can be thought of in a variety of ways. You give a gift to someone when it is their birthday – or you may donate to their favorite cause. Being a giver in your community is different for different people. However, being a giver to the environment we all share is uniting. Developing a lifestyle of being environmentally conscious can be a gift not only to you and your neighbors, but also, for generations to come.
“Going green” seems to be everywhere – so why is it so important that we continue this trend? By investing in our future, we help to preserve the quality of life we enjoy today for years to come, and in some ways, even create an opportunity to improve it.
Making some small changes can create major benefits – and the reasons for living in an environmentally manner are much more important than wanting to enjoy a beautiful beach or thinking polar bears are cute…it is a matter of survival.
While individuals can make big differences in our own ‘real estate’, giving back to our environment is something where businesses can (and are obligated) to participate. For example, Google, Microsoft, and Disney (among many others) have all been named among top companies for the Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) programs ranging in topics from demonstrated leadership in community to innovative citizenship. CSR is not only a great opportunity to foster relationships among coworkers, but also familiarize communities with the good work of a company in their own neighborhood as they work in tandem to achieve a greener living space.
Some ways you can get started on living a greener life and giving back to your community in fresh new ways include:
Eat foods frown locally to reduce the amount of fossil fuels used to transport the goods.
Volunteer for a cleanup or restoration project in your area.
Conserve energy with your thermostat (and save some money too.)
Interested in learning more about simple ways to make environmentally friendly changes in your life and around your home? Check out this list of 50 ideas to make a difference - https://www.50waystohelp.com/ in your environment.
